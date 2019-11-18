Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who gave his best in Mirzapur, Stree and Bala, will be seen with Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2. He is the latest addition to the cast and has reached Chandigarh for the shoot. Directed by Collin D’Cunha, Dostana 2 team began the shoot on November 8. The film is the second part in the romantic-comedy franchise. The first film – Dostana, featuring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra was released in the year 2008.

Excited about the project, Abhishek Banerjee said in an interview, “It feels great to be a part of ‘Dostana 2’. ‘Dostana 1’ remains one of my favorite films and I am just thankful to the universe. I have known Collin for some time now and have worked with him as a casting director for ‘Secret Superstar’ as well. Also, I have known Kartik for some years now… so I am looking forward to have a great time on set with him.”

Abhishek Banerjee shared the news on Instagram with a Dostana’s merchandise mug. He captioned the post as, “New mug 😜 🤘!! @karanjohar @kartikaaryan @janhvikapoor @itslakshya @collindcunha @dharmamovies @castingchhabra#Dostana2 #newfilm #character #actorslife #actor #newbeginnings #playtime”.

Dostana’s story revolved around two men who pretended to be a gay couple in order to secure an apartment. Later, both fell in love with the same woman.

Apart from Kartik and Janhvi, Porus actor Lakshya aka Laksh Lalwani is also playing one of the lead roles in Dostana 2.