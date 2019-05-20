Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez Starrer Drive has been postponed once again as film’s production work is taking longer than expected. The film was supposed to release last year but it got postponed. Earlier this year, the makers of the film announced that the action-thriller will be releasing on June 28, 2019. As per the report by Mumbai Mirror, a source close to the film has revealed that the visual team of the film wants to take its time to get the scale of action right in the film.

The source said, “The film’s post-production work is taking longer than expected as it is high on action and has multiple racing scenes. As the bar of action films has been raised high by Bollywood and Hollywood, the visual team of the film wants to take its time to get the scale of action right in this film.”

He further said, “The film has a lot of thrills and chills which will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The makers will soon announce the new release date but it will hit the screens this year only.”

Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production. Tarun is returning to direction after seven years. His last direction was Dostana (2008) starring John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan.

On the professional front, Sushant Singh Rajput has recently wrapped up the shooting of Chhichhore where he will be seen with Shraddha Kapoor. Other films in his kitty are Drive, Dil Bechara, and Kizzie Aur Manny. Rumours are rife that he will be working on the biopic of athlete Murlikant Petkar and Homi Adajania’s Takadum as well.

Jacqueline Fernandez on the other hand, is set to make her debut in the digital space with Netflix’s upcoming thriller Mrs Serial Killer. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife Farah Khan. She even has Kick 2, opposite Salman Khan, in her kitty.