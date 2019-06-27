Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez Starrer Drive’s release date once again gets postpones. The film which was supposed to release in September 2018 will now hit theatres in June 2020.

Earlier this year, the makers of the film announced that the action-thriller will be releasing on June 28, 2019, but that seems unlikely now. Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “There are multiple reasons behind the film getting pushed so many times. There is huge VFX work involved on the film which needs to be complete. Plus, there might be a bit of patchwork or reshoot, depending on what the team decides on”.

“Sushant’s last release Sonchiriya was a complete washout at the box office. He’s coming right out of that into Drive. He has a big film Chhichhore lined up and early reports suggest that Nitesh Tiwari’s film might become a turning point in his career. So the makers of Drive are patiently waiting for the release of Chhichhore in August. How that film fares will decide their next move on Drive,” the source added.

“They aren’t getting a proper release window. It will definitely be a theatrical release and the digital rights will be sold to a platform like it happens for all films. But as of now, a release in 2019 seems unlikely, unless Chhichhore works exceedingly well at the box office and the team also gets a nice date to hit the marquee,” another source added.

Reports have been doing the rounds that Sushant will be starring in Rustom director Tinu Suresh Desai’s next. Earlier, Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Rustom director Tinu Suresh Desai has offered Sushant a big film. The filmmaker had been planning to mount the project for sometime but hasn’t been able to. It was then he was introduced to Sushant who he shared the idea with. It’s a novel concept so it immediately caught the actor’s fancy and he has given it a verbal nod as of now”.

Meanwhile, Sushant is currently busy vacationing with rumoured girlfriend in Rhea Chakraborty in Ladakh.