Bollywood stars stepped out of their abode on Monday to celebrate Durga Puja with their family members and friends. Continuing the tradition of visiting the North Bombay Durga Puja Pandal were actors and cousins Rani Mukerji and Kajol. Both were joined by Kajol’s mother Tanuja, sister Tanishaa Mukerji, another cousin Ayan Mukerji and some industry friends.

Rani and Kajol, who are rarely seen together, posed for the paparazzi at the pandal looking extremely radiant in their bright coloured sarees. While Kajol wore a pink saree by Lajjo C and paired it with a green bandhani blouse, Rani wore a silk saree that had checkered detailing. Tanishaa preferred to go for a rich golden saree that she teamed up with a bright pink blouse.

Joining the Mukerjis at the beautiful pandal were actors Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan. Alia dolled up in a red coloured saree by Picchika and Hrithik, who’s currently riding high on the success of his recently released film War, looked his dapper self. The two posed for the shutterbugs giving instant feels about a perfect new on-screen pair.

Alia’s beau and Ayan’s best friend Ranbir Kapoor attended the Puja in the evening. The actor looked handsome in his pink coloured sherwani as he made his signature heart pose for the paps. Alia, who arrived at the pandal in the afternoon had left when Ranbir visited the place.

The pictures of the stars from their Durga Puja celebrations are currently going viral on social media. Sumona Chakraborty, who rose to fame by playing comedian Kapil Sharma‘s on-screen wife in Comedy Nights With Kapil, was also spotted at the pandal. In fact, she made sure she was the regular visitor at the pandal, praying to Maa Durga.