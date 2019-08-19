Making fans jaws drop in amazement, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson dropped the news of his marriage on Instagram as he finally exchanged vows with his ‘The Game Plan‘ co-star, Lauren Hashian. The two are parents to daughters Jasmine and Tiana and while fans are finding it hard to digest this sudden happy news, the duo’s pictures kissing by the sunset at a Hawaii beach are already breaking the Internet.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dwayne himself shared his wedding pictures where he can be seen looking his dapper best in white formals while Lauren donned a sexy white wedding dress with a flowing tail and veil. The pictures were captioned, “We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed) @laurenhashianofficial @hhgarcia41 (sic).”

Dwayne was recently in news for announcing his retirement from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Though he ‘quietly retired’ from WWE, the wrestler-turned-Hollywood star did not rule out the possibility of a comeback in future. Earlier this month, the 47-year-old was seen having his hands full with promotions for his latest flick ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’. Following this, the star was named the highest-paid actor of 2019 by Forbes, racking in a cool $124 million.

‘Hobbs and Shaw’ which opened to a lukewarm response minted Rs 13.15 crore on the first day of release stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. The film also features Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, and Helen Mirren in the pivotal roles. Helmed by David Leitch and written by Chris Morgan, ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.