Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which the Muslim community fasts from dawn to dusk. This year, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on June 5 and the last day of Ramadan will be June 4. However, the dates may vary.
Eid-ul-Fitr, in English means ‘festival of breaking the fast’. The celebrations include munching on some delicious and wishing each other ‘Eid Mubarak’ with the traditional hug. People also make it a point to forward ‘Eid Mubarak’ wishes and messages of WhatsApp, Facebook and also use GIF images to emote their happy emotions on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.
As we celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal with Eid al-Fitr, here are the Best SMS, Eid al-Fitr WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Status, and GIF Images to wish Eid Mubarak to your friends and family.
Wish your family and friends with these beautiful messages:
May you continue to grow wiser and more charming every day! May this Eid bring happiness in your heart and to your family. Eid ul Fitr Mubarak!
Accept the blessings of Allah with all your heart and forget the sorrows that burden your soul. Enjoy the moments you share with your family. Happy Eid Day!
This blessed day is for saying thank you to the almighty for all he has given to us. May he grant all your prayers and fulfil all your desires. Eid Mubarak!
As long as you keep faith in Allah, no evil can touch your heart and no sorrow can ruin your day. May your life be filled with joy and happiness on this Eid!
Eid is a day to cheer and to laugh with all your heart. It’s a day to be grateful to Allah for all of his heavenly blessings on us. Wishing you a happy Eid UL FITR.
May Allah fulfil your all dreams and hopes. May your life become a garden of heaven! Eid Mubarak to you and your lovely family!
Before we ask for happiness and prosperity, we should ask for mercy. May Allah shower his mercy on us. Eid Mubarak!
I wish you and your family a very joyful Eid. May Allah accept all your prayers and forgive all your faults. Eid Mubarak!
May God give you the happiness of heaven above. Happy Eid Mubarak To You All.
May you find a million reason to make your life more beautiful on this day. May the joy of Eid be multiplied a thousand times and stay with you forever. Eid Mubarak!
May Allah open the doors of happiness and prosperity for you. Eid Mubarak to you and your family. Enjoy a blessed time during this Eid.
May the magic of this Eid brings lots of happiness in your life and may you celebrate it with all your close friends & may it fill your heart with wonders. Eid Mubarak
Here is wishing all our readers a Happy Eid!