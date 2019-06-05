Kartik Aaryan and his Love Aaj Kal 2 co-star Sara Ali Khan hit the streets of Mumbai to celebrate Eid by keeping their identity hidden. Covering their faces with scarfs, the duo posed for a selfie near a mosque.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kartik captioned it, “Eid Mubarak.” While Sara covered her face with a green scarf, Kartik used a handkerchief.

During the promotions of Sara’s two film Kedarnath and Simmba, in almost every interview, the actor mentioned she has a big crush on Kartik Aaryan. Well, the actor got lucky and thanks to director Imtiaz Ali. The duo got roped in for his film, the sequence of Love Aaj Kal.

Earlier today, she shared a poster with her mother Amrita Singh on Instagram and wished her friends Eid Mubarak. The mother-daughter duo, held hands as they twinned in green aprons.

View this post on Instagram Eid Mubarak 🌙✨🌹 A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Jun 4, 2019 at 9:37pm PDT



On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan made her big Bollywood debut with Kedarnath where she was seen with Sushant Singh Rajput. She was highly applauded for her performance in the film. Post that, she released her next, Simmba, where she played Ranveer Singh’s love interest. Sara is currently gearing up for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel alongside Kartik Aaryan.

Sara and Kartik were spotted on several occasions in Delhi while shooting for their film. Their pictures and videos from the sets leaked online and went viral in no time. One of their video that took the internet by storm was of the two kissings. Though the video was not clear, netizens claimed it was Sara and Kartik.

Kartik, on the other hand, will also be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Padnekarand Ananya Panday.