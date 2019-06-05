On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, many Bollywood celebs like Kriti Sanon, Sushmita Sen, Katrina Kaif wished their fans on social media. Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan shared a picture with her mother Amrita Singh and wished her well-wishers.

Sara wrapped her mother in her arms as they twinned in green checkered aprons. Hand-in-hand and smiles on their faces, speaks volumes on the love of a mother and daughter.

View this post on Instagram Eid Mubarak 🌙✨🌹 A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Jun 4, 2019 at 9:37pm PDT

Earlier in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, the 23-year-old actress opened up about her equation with her mother and said, “I intend to live with my mother for the rest of my life. She gets upset when I say that because she has this whole marriage plan for me, but she can also come with me no, what’s the problem?”.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan made her big Bollywood debut with Kedarnath where she was seen with Sushant Singh Rajput. She was highly applauded for her performance in the film. Post that, she released her next, Simmba, where she played Ranveer Singh’s love interest. Sara is currently gearing up for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel alongside Kartik Aaryan.

Sara and Kartik were spotted on several occasions in Delhi while shooting for their film. Their pictures and videos from the sets leaked online and got viral on social media in no time. One of their video that took the internet by storm was of the two kissings. Though the video was not clear, netizens claimed it was Sara and Kartik.

Kartik, on the other hand, will also be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Padnekarand Ananya Panday.