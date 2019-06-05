Shah Rukh Khan has a huge number of fan followers not just in India but abroad as well. People from all over the country come to his residence to get a glimpse of the superstar. Every Eid, the actor makes sure he greets his fans who visit him at his residence, Mannat. This Eid, his son AbRam Khan and American talk show host David Letterman joined him the actor while greeting the fans.

The actor even took to Twitter to share a video where he is seen taking a video on his phone with tons of fans in the background. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Thank u all for spending your Eid with me… May God bless u all with health and happiness. # EidMubarak“.

Thank u all for spending your Eid with me… May God bless u all with health and happiness. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/eXBfmDzVMt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 5, 2019

Being the humble man he is, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor recently surprised his hairstylist’s sisters wedding and left guests awestruck. The video soon went viral and won hearts of many.

A few days ago, he shared an adorable picture of his three kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan on Twitter. Along with the photo he wrote, “My Trio of Sugar & Spice & everything Nice….and oh yeah! Gauri’s too.”.

Shah Rukh Khan recently had a candid conversation with American talk show host David Letterman. Describing his experience on the show, SRK said he was thrilled and honoured to share his story with one of the most loved personalities of our times.

Reportedly, the show will be presented as a stand-alone special on Netflix and combines two interests for which Letterman is known for — in-depth conversations with extraordinary people, and in-the-field segments expressing his curiosity and humour.