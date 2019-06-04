Eid-ul-Fitr 2019 is being celebrated today in many parts of the world today. In India, it will be celebrated tomorrow. On the occasion, several Bollywood celebs like Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sophie Choudry among others took to social media to wish fans.

Varun took to his Twitter to write, “Aap Sabko Eid Mubarak. Peace, love and light.” Shraddha, on the other hand, wrote, “ # EidMubarak to everyone!!! Let’s always do our best to spread love, unity, happiness, understanding and all things wonderful. Lots of love.” Sophie Choudry shared a picture of herself in traditional attire and wrote, “Eid Mubarak to all my friends across the world who are celebrating today!! Wish you peace, happiness, prosperity and of course tons of yummy khaana as you celebrate the end of this auspicious month with your loved ones!! Much love”.

On this day, Muslims all around, visit their relatives and friends to wish “Eid Mubarak” or host Eid celebrations at their homes or community centers. Delicacies like Biryani, Haleem, Nalli Nihari, Seviyan, Mutton Kaleji and different kinds of kebabs are cooked at every Muslim household. Young girls and women don shararas or fancy salwar suits and team it it with a headscarf, called a hijab while men and little boys sport traditional kurta pajama. Eidi is usually given to the children of the household in the form of a gift or money. It is a tradition to keep the spirit of the celebration alive among children.