Producer Ekta Kapoor on Tuesday issued a disclaimer about upcoming movie Mental Hai Kya on her social media page, stating that the movie in no way intends to hurt sentiments and that it does not marginalise the mental health community.

In the post she shared on her Twitter page, Ekta also wrote the film, which stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, is a fictional thriller that encourages you to celebrate your uniqueness and embrace your individuality.

DISCLAIMER 😀 film in no way marginalises d mental health community & d title of our film doesn’t intend 2 disregard any1 sentiments. It is sensitive towards d issue of mental illness. A fictional thriller dat encourages you 2 celebrate Ur uniqueness & embrace Ur individuality. https://t.co/DdCpXHraf7 — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) June 18, 2019

The producer shared the “disclaimer” ahead of the film’s trailer announcement, amid allegations that the movie trivialises mental health issues.

In April, the film faced criticism from psychiatrists and mental health experts for being derogatory to those suffering from mental illnesses, following which they demanded a change in the title of the film from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The makers later denied the allegations, and said the film instead encourages the audience to “embrace their individuality”.

Mental Health Hai, directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, is slated to be released on July 26.