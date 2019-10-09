Actor Disha Patani, who was last seen in Bharat, has been roped in to play the lead in Ekta Kapoorhttps://www.india.com/topic/ekta-kapoor’s next untitled film produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa whose last project was Dream Girl. In the film, Disha will be seen playing the role of a small town Punjabi girl. The flick will be directed by Ashima Chibber, produced by Ekta and written by ‘Dream Girl’ fame director Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Ekta said that she was so interested in the stories written by Raaj Shaandilyaa that she had to approve one of his scripts and wanted to star Disha in the lead role.

A source in interaction with a Mid-Day revealed, “Rumours have been rife that Ekta and Disha are in talks for a movie that will see her play a small-town Punjabi girl from Chandigarh. What many don’t know is that the movie has been written by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Interestingly, Raaj had a few concepts that he had narrated to Ekta before Dream Girl, and she had loved this one. With the success of the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer proving that he has his finger on the pulse of the audience, Ekta immediately greenlit this script. The concept had been on her mind ever since he had narrated it to her. However, Raaj won’t be involved in the creative or casting process of the project, as he is busy with his next film.”

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle. He said, “IT’S OFFICIAL… Disha Patani to head the cast of producer Ekta Kapoor’s next film [not titled yet]… Disha will be enacting a small-town #Punjabi girl in the film… Directed by Ashima Chibber… The content-driven film is written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who directed #DreamGirl.”

Ekta will come together for the first time and we all are excited to get some more details on this upcoming project.

Disha has recently wrapped up the shooting of Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Aditya and Kunal Kemmu. The film’s shoot wrapped up recently, leaving fans excited for the release. Malang is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2020.