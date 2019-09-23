Biggest stars of American TV descended at the purple carpet to attend the evening of 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. Making one of the most remembered sightings of the evening was the cast of Games of Thrones. The entire cast of the popular drama series reunited for probably the last time on the stage to present the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series – award.

Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, got on the stage at the 2019 Emmy Awards to say goodbye and received a standing ovation from the crowd in Los Angeles.

Harington, Headey, Alfie Allen, Gwendoline Christie, Clarke, Dinklage, Turner, Williams, Carice van Houten, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, all took the stage at the Microsoft Theater to present the winners’ trophy to Patricia Arquette, and also to bid farewell.

“I think all of us agree how amazing the entire last season was for us. We had no idea how it would end, who would betray whom, and who would end up for the prize,” said Turner, who played the role of Sansa Stark in the series. “As much was we wish the show could have gone on forever. Our time had come. And tonight is a chance to once again thank all of those who watched,” Williams added who emerged as the victorious White Walker killer in the series.

The cast was introduced by popular late-night host Seth Meyers, who joked that the fantasy series was about many things, such as: “No matter the amount of wedding planning you do something invariably goes wrong, and how before 23 and Me people had to rely on word of mouth to find out they slept with their aunt.”

Game Of Thrones, which wrapped up its story with the final season earlier this year, set a new record by earning 32 nominations for the 2019 Emmys, the most ever for a single season of a show. The fantasy HBO epic leads the field of Emmy nominees, including Outstanding Drama Series, Harington in competition for the Best Actor trophy, Clarke in run for the Best Actress, four Best Supporting Actress nods — Christie, Headey, Turner and Williams and actors Allen, Coster-Waldau and Dinklage being contenders in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Created by David Benioff and Dan Weiss, the show was based on George RR Martin’s books and premiered in 2011.

Also, check out the complete winners’ list of the Emmy Awards 2019 here.

(With inputs from IANS)