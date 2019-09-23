It’s the morning of the Primetime Emmys in India. The red carpet is set, the attendees have lined up, the speeches are ready and the celebration is on. Here’s the complete winners’ list of the Primetime Emmy Awards 2019:
Drama Series
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Bodyguard (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Killing Eve (AMC/BBC America)
Ozark (Netflix)
Pose (FX)
Succession (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Comedy Series
Barry (HBO)
Fleabag (Amazon Prime)
The Good Place (NBC)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)
Russian Doll (Netflix)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Veep (HBO)
Limited Series
Chernobyl (HBO)
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
When They See Us (Netflix)
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us) (WINNER)
Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Julia Garner, Ozark
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Television Movie
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix) (WINNER)
Brexit (HBO)
Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
King Lear (Amazon Prime)
My Dinner with Herve (HBO)
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, The Act (WINNER)
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal (WINNER)
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Michael K. Williams, When They See Us
Asante Blackk, When They See Us
Outstanding Reality Competition Series
Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It
RuPaul’s Drag Race (WINNER)
Top Chef
The Voice
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (WINNER)
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Directing For A Comedy Series
Barry, “The Audition,” Alec Berg
Barry, “ronny/lily,” Bill Hader
Fleabag, “Episode 1,” Harry Bradbeer (WINNER)
The Big Bang Theory, “The Stockholm Syndrome,” Mark Cendrowski
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “All Alone,” Amy Sherman-Palladino
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “We’re Going To The Catskills!” Daniel Palladino
Directing For A Limited Series, Movie, Or Dramatic Special
Escape At Dannemora, Ben Stiller
Fosse/Verdon, “Glory,” Jessica Yu
Fosse/Verdon, “Who’s Got The Pain,” Thomas Kail
A Very English Scandal, Stephen Frears
Chernobyl, Johan Renck (WINNER)
When They See Us, Ava DuVernay
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Bill Hader, Barry (WINNER)
Writing For A Comedy Series
Barry, “ronny/lily,” Alec Berg and Bill Hader
The Good Place, “Janet(s),” Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan
PEN15, “Anna Ishii-Peters,” Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle
Russian Doll, “Nothing In This World Is Easy,” Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler
Fleabag, “Episode 1,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge (WINNER)
Russian Doll, “A Warm Body,” Allison Silverman
Veep, “Veep,” David Mandel
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (WINNER)
Stephen Root, Barry
Henry Winkler, Barry
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Tony Hale, Veep
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (WINNER)
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep