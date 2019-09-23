It’s the morning of the Primetime Emmys in India. The red carpet is set, the attendees have lined up, the speeches are ready and the celebration is on. Here’s the complete winners’ list of the Primetime Emmy Awards 2019:

Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Killing Eve (AMC/BBC America)

Ozark (Netflix)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Comedy Series

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Veep (HBO)

Limited Series

Chernobyl (HBO)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Julia Garner, Ozark

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Television Movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix) (WINNER)

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

King Lear (Amazon Prime)

My Dinner with Herve (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us) (WINNER)

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, The Act (WINNER)

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal (WINNER)

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

Outstanding Reality Competition Series

Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race (WINNER)

Top Chef

The Voice

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (WINNER)

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Directing For A Comedy Series

Barry, “The Audition,” Alec Berg

Barry, “ronny/lily,” Bill Hader

Fleabag, “Episode 1,” Harry Bradbeer (WINNER)

The Big Bang Theory, “The Stockholm Syndrome,” Mark Cendrowski

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “All Alone,” Amy Sherman-Palladino

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “We’re Going To The Catskills!” Daniel Palladino

Directing For A Limited Series, Movie, Or Dramatic Special

Escape At Dannemora, Ben Stiller

Fosse/Verdon, “Glory,” Jessica Yu

Fosse/Verdon, “Who’s Got The Pain,” Thomas Kail

A Very English Scandal, Stephen Frears

Chernobyl, Johan Renck (WINNER)

When They See Us, Ava DuVernay

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Bill Hader, Barry (WINNER)

Writing For A Comedy Series

Barry, “ronny/lily,” Alec Berg and Bill Hader

The Good Place, “Janet(s),” Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan

PEN15, “Anna Ishii-Peters,” Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle

Russian Doll, “Nothing In This World Is Easy,” Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler

Fleabag, “Episode 1,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge (WINNER)

Russian Doll, “A Warm Body,” Allison Silverman

Veep, “Veep,” David Mandel

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (WINNER)

Stephen Root, Barry

Henry Winkler, Barry

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Tony Hale, Veep

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (WINNER)

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep