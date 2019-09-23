It’s the morning of the Primetime Emmys in India. The red carpet is set, the attendees have lined up, the speeches are ready and the celebration is on. Here’s the complete winners’ list of the Primetime Emmy Awards 2019:

Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)
Bodyguard (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Killing Eve (AMC/BBC America)
Ozark (Netflix)
Pose (FX)
Succession (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)

Comedy Series

Barry (HBO)
Fleabag (Amazon Prime)
The Good Place (NBC)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)
Russian Doll (Netflix)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Veep (HBO)

Limited Series

Chernobyl (HBO)
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
When They See Us (Netflix)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us) (WINNER)
Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Julia Garner, Ozark
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Television Movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix) (WINNER)
Brexit (HBO)
Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
King Lear (Amazon Prime)
My Dinner with Herve (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, The Act (WINNER)
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal (WINNER)
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Michael K. Williams, When They See Us
Asante Blackk, When They See Us

Outstanding Reality Competition Series

Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It
RuPaul’s Drag Race (WINNER)
Top Chef
The Voice

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (WINNER)
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Directing For A Comedy Series

Barry, “The Audition,” Alec Berg
Barry, “ronny/lily,” Bill Hader
Fleabag, “Episode 1,” Harry Bradbeer (WINNER)
The Big Bang Theory, “The Stockholm Syndrome,” Mark Cendrowski
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “All Alone,” Amy Sherman-Palladino
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “We’re Going To The Catskills!” Daniel Palladino

Directing For A Limited Series, Movie, Or Dramatic Special

Escape At Dannemora, Ben Stiller
Fosse/Verdon, “Glory,” Jessica Yu
Fosse/Verdon, “Who’s Got The Pain,” Thomas Kail
A Very English Scandal, Stephen Frears
Chernobyl, Johan Renck (WINNER)
When They See Us, Ava DuVernay

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Bill Hader, Barry (WINNER)

Writing For A Comedy Series

Barry, “ronny/lily,” Alec Berg and Bill Hader
The Good Place, “Janet(s),” Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan
PEN15, “Anna Ishii-Peters,” Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle
Russian Doll, “Nothing In This World Is Easy,” Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler
Fleabag, “Episode 1,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge (WINNER)
Russian Doll, “A Warm Body,” Allison Silverman
Veep, “Veep,” David Mandel

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (WINNER)
Stephen Root, Barry
Henry Winkler, Barry
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Tony Hale, Veep

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (WINNER)
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep