The 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is taking place today i.e. September 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and will be broadcast in the US by Fox starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time/5 p.m. Pacific Time. Before we dive into all the nominees and predictions, let’s cover how viewers can actually watch it in India. The ceremony begins at 5:30 am on September 23, 2019. In India, as per the Television Academy site, the award ceremony will be aired on Star World and a repeat telecast will be done at 10:30 pm.

The annual television awards commemorate and celebrate the best of TV stars, episodes and shows. This time, it’s the HBO show Game of Thrones which played out with a whopping 32 Emmy nominations for various categories including Best Drama, Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington have also been nominated for Lead Actor and Lead Actress in a Drama, respectively.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and the recently released Chernobyl came in second and third with 20 and 19 nominations. Not only this, Indian web series Sacred Games has made it big by being nominated for International Emmy Award in the Drama Category.

Here is the list of Nominations of Emmys 2019:

Outstanding Drama Series: Better Call Saul, Bodyguard, Game of Thrones, Killing Eve, Ozark, Pose, Succession, This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series: Barry, Fleabag, The Good Place, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Russian Doll, Schitt’s Creek, Veep

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep), Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson (black-ish), Don Cheadle (Black Monday), Ted Danson (The Good Place), Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method), Bill Hader (Barry), Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder), Laura Linney (Ozark), Mandy Moore (This Is Us), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Jason Bateman (Ozark), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Billy Porter (Pose), Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program: The Amazing Race, American Ninja Warrior, Nailed It!, Rupaul’s Drag Race, Top Chef, The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Mahershela Ali (True Detective), Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora), Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal), Jared Harris (Chernobyl), Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us), Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Amy Adams (Sharp Objects), Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora), Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us), Joey King (The Act), Niecy Nash (When They See Us), Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones), Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), Michael Kelly (House of Cards), Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones), Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones), Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Julia Garner (Ozark)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Stephen Root (Barry), Henry Winkler (Barry), Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method), Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Tony Hale (Veep)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Sarah Goldberg (Barry), Sian Clifford (Fleabag), Olivia Coleman (Fleabag), Betty Gilpin (GLOW), Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl), Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora), Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal), Aante Blackk (When They See Us), John Leguizamo (When They See Us), Michael K. Williams (When They See Us)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Michael McKean (Better Call Saul), Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale), Glynn Turman (How To Get Away With Murder), Ron Cephas (This Is Us), Michael Angarano (This Is Us), Kumail Nanjiani (The Twilight Zone)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Jessica Lange (American Horror Story: Apocalypse), Carice van Houten (Game of Thrones), Cherry Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale), Cicely Tyson (How To Get Away With Murder), Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Rufus Sewell (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Adam Sandler (Saturday Night Live), John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live), Matt Damon (Saturday Night Live), Robert De Niro (Saturday Night Live), Peter MacNicol (Veep)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Fiona Shaw (Fleabag), Kristin Scott Thomas (Fleabag), Maya Rudolph (The Good Place), Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Emma Thompson (Saturday Night Live), Sandra Oh (Saturday Night Live)

Outstanding Limited Series: Chernobyl, Escape at Dannemora, Fosse/Verdon, Sharp Objects, When They See Us