In case the fans were having a sulky Saturday, Bollywood sensation Emraan Hashmi recently dropped his first look from the upcoming Rumi Jaffrey directorial, Chehre and set the Internet swooning over the picture. Starring opposite megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan and team had wrapped up the shoot fours days earlier from the actual planned date and took to revealing the lead actors looks.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Emraan shared a still from the movie which is dimly lit with a mere candle and shows the actor donning a brown fur coat over a black leather jacket. Looking away from the camera, Emraan sports his signature stubble and an expression which will surely make fans fall head over heels again with the star.

Check Emraan’s first look from Chehre here:

The makers had earlier shared Amitabh’s look from the upcoming drama and captioned it, “Keeping his avatar raw & fierce! @amitabhbachchan on the sets of #Chehre #RumiJaffrey @anandpandit @therealemraan @annukapoor @rhea_chakraborty @kriti.kharbanda @siddhanthkapoor @raghubir_y #SaraswatiFilms” (sic).

Bankrolled by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, the movie also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor. Post the wrap up on Thursday, producer Anand Pandit had shared with IANS, “It has been an exhilarating experience and I would like to thank the legendary cast and my entire team for the successful completion. Looking forward to the post-production and the release.”

Helmed by Rumi, Chehre will hit cinema screens on February 21, 2020.