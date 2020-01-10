After Deepika Padukone came out and stood in solidarity with the JNU students, many celebrities came forward to extend their support and speak out their opinion on the same. Now, Tanhaji star Ajay Devgn has joined the bandwagon and opened up about his opinion on JNU protests. Taking to Twitter, he has urged his fans to maintain the spirit of peace and brotherhood.

He tweeted, “I have always maintained that we should wait for proper facts to emerge. I appeal to everyone- let us further the spirit of peace and brotherhood, not derail it either consciously or carelessly #JNUViolence”

I have always maintained that we should wait for proper facts to emerge. I appeal to everyone- let us further the spirit of peace and brotherhood, not derail it either consciously or carelessly #JNUViolence — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 10, 2020



Apart from Ajay, many celebrities such as Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar, Richa Chadda among others had gathered in Bandra in support of JNU students.

For the unversed, a group of masked men had entered the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi and attacked the students and teachers on Sunday evening. Many pictures and videos were released that has left the nation in shock

Earlier, Delhi Police has released the pictures of nine suspects in the JNU violence case. As per the police, one of the suspects was JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who was also attacked by the masked men inside the campus. Out of the nine, seven belong to left-leaning student organisation and two belong to the right-wing student’s body.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released today and is clashing with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak. He also has Bhuj: The Pride of India and Maidaan in his pipeline. He will also be making a special appearance on Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi. Apart from these, he will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5.