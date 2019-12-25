Unarguably one of the most loved stories produced in Hindi cinema – 3 Idiots has completed 10 years in Bollywood and the film’s fans have taken over Twitter to share their excitement. Calling this Rajkumar Hirani directorial ‘The film of the century’, the fans have trended a new hashtag on Twitter and several users are sharing their best memories related to the film. 3 Idiots didn’t only entertain the audience but also highlighted the importance of education and urged parents to let their kids choose their own dreams to fulfill. The film earned a celebratory status among the audience and Twitter users are expressing the same love with the hashtag.

10 years back when 3 Idiots arrived, Hindi cinema was trying to witness a shift in making a way for stories that connect to the audience in a real-life manner and don’t transport them to the world of fantasy or escapism. For the first time, we had a mainstream movie star like Aamir Khan talking directly to the people of the country, asking them to not pressurise their kids to do well in exams or throw their own dreams on them. His character named Rancho was someone who found knowledge in everything around and who encouraged his fellow students to not run after success but seek competency and capability. Check out these tweets by various fans celebrating #FilmOfTheCentury:

Definetely the best movie of all time

No other movie can replace the emotion,humour n stellar performances of the actors.I have lost the count of how many times i have watched dis movie. @aamir_khan the best actor of bollywood. PERIOD #FilmOfTheCentury #3idiots #10YearsOf3Idiots pic.twitter.com/2o7u3pENpl — omkarmakwana (@omkarmakwana1) December 25, 2019

Relive the memories of your friendship with 3 idiots. I’m going to watch it again.😍🥰🥰 One can watch this movie over and over again. 3 idiots #FilmOfTheCentury pic.twitter.com/zwMvIL2EbC — #Suraj Chaturvedi🎓 (@IMChatSuraj) December 25, 2019

#FilmOfTheCentury

3Idiots jaisa WOM kissi film ka naa hoga…

It is suggested by my Chacha to watch it…

Even during seminars in my schools, we were asked to watch and even for Teacher

IMPACT — Abhay (@Prince_PK_AK_) December 25, 2019

3 Idiots was a massive success and even led to a number of conversations regarding the education system. #FilmOfTheCentury pic.twitter.com/ICS9TCkdwb — पिकाचू (@GujjuBoss) December 25, 2019

3 Idiots had the longest showing period at cinemas in Taiwan, for more than two months from December 2010, breaking the record of Avatar, with over NT$10 million (US$629,024) grossed.#FilmOfTheCentury — ᴀᴀᴍɪʀˢ ᴘʀᴏᴛᴇᴄᴛᴏʀ . (@rules_aamir) December 25, 2019

3 Idiots was selected as 2013’s best video release, beating thousands of films, anime and television shows, including domestic Japanese and foreign Hollywood productions. #FilmOfTheCentury pic.twitter.com/es1iyXpxIU — Aashutosh Rajput 👌 (@Rajput_Ashu13) December 25, 2019

The film’s performance with the audiences as well as with the box office came as a big surprise for Boman Irani who did not expect the praise the film as well as his performance received. #FilmOfTheCentury pic.twitter.com/t8F6YFi1YR — Umang (@lve_guru) December 25, 2019

10 years of 3 Idiots, damn! Never thought of looking at this movie as this old as it is. 3 Idiots is truly the #FilmOfTheCentury. Love and Respect! pic.twitter.com/l3cE10z2p8 — Ajmeri Poet (@ajmeripoet) December 25, 2019

#FilmOfTheCentury

3 idiots is the movie that changed the definition of success in India

with famous quote ” success ke piche mat bhago kabil bano kabil success khud zak marke tumare piche ayega” — Jadhav animesh (@JadhavAnimesh1) December 25, 2019

Javed Jaffrey as the real Ranchoddas Shamaldas Chanchad. He appreciates what Chhote did for him, and tells Raju and Farhan where to find him. #FilmOfTheCentury pic.twitter.com/RydMhXUzKR — Memesahaab (@memesahaab) December 25, 2019

Baccha kabil bano kabil.. Kamyabi to sali jhak maar ke peeche ayegi! Thank you @aamir_khan for inspiring us to follow our dreams no matter what; thank you for motivating us to not run after success and just do what we truly love! #FilmOfTheCentury #AamirKhan #10YearsOf3idiots pic.twitter.com/5v523DkZ8e — Aamir Khan Official Team (@AKofficialTeam) December 25, 2019

Apart from Aamir Khan, 3 Idiots also featured R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani and Kareena Kapoor Khan in important roles. Actor Mona Singh played sister to Kareena’s character and the scene where Rancho makes her delivery possible by making his own makeshift machine is still one of the best scenes curated in the history of Indian cinema.

Now is the time to watch the film again!