Unarguably one of the most loved stories produced in Hindi cinema – 3 Idiots has completed 10 years in Bollywood and the film’s fans have taken over Twitter to share their excitement. Calling this Rajkumar Hirani directorial ‘The film of the century’, the fans have trended a new hashtag on Twitter and several users are sharing their best memories related to the film. 3 Idiots didn’t only entertain the audience but also highlighted the importance of education and urged parents to let their kids choose their own dreams to fulfill. The film earned a celebratory status among the audience and Twitter users are expressing the same love with the hashtag.
10 years back when 3 Idiots arrived, Hindi cinema was trying to witness a shift in making a way for stories that connect to the audience in a real-life manner and don’t transport them to the world of fantasy or escapism. For the first time, we had a mainstream movie star like Aamir Khan talking directly to the people of the country, asking them to not pressurise their kids to do well in exams or throw their own dreams on them. His character named Rancho was someone who found knowledge in everything around and who encouraged his fellow students to not run after success but seek competency and capability. Check out these tweets by various fans celebrating #FilmOfTheCentury:
Apart from Aamir Khan, 3 Idiots also featured R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani and Kareena Kapoor Khan in important roles. Actor Mona Singh played sister to Kareena’s character and the scene where Rancho makes her delivery possible by making his own makeshift machine is still one of the best scenes curated in the history of Indian cinema.
Now is the time to watch the film again!