Actor Akshay Kumar is now gearing up for Laxmmi Bomb which hits the screens as the Eid release this year. The first look of the actor from the film was released last year to appreciation from the audience. It showed Akshay wearing a red coloured saree as his character gets possessed by a transgender ghost. Now, in his latest interview with a daily, he opened about wearing the six-yard wonder and the controversy around director Raghava Lawrence that happened earlier last year when the film went on the floors.

Akshay revealed that the audience’s appreciation for his look in the film was motivating. The actor said he didn’t have any problem in wearing a saree because it’s his love for doing ‘tricky stuff’ that veers him towards such characters. Akshay told Mid-Day in an interview: “I am comfortable in a saree and had no problem shooting in it. I love doing tricky stuff.”

Akshay added that his character in Laxmmi Bomb is one of the most difficult characters he has played on-screen so far because it was important for him to maintain the right body language and think like his character. The actor went on to talk about the director of the film. It was in the beginning of 2019 that Raghava stepped out of the film citing creative differences with the makers. He took to Twitter to reveal his side of the story. However, Raghava came back after having a conversation with Akshay Kumar – something he himself revealed in the tweets that ensued the entire drama.

Akshay spoke out on the same and said he has no idea about the reason behind the incident but nobody on the sets ever talked about it. The actor revealed that he considers Raghava as one of the finest filmmakers of our times, especially in the horror genre and he was happy to be working with him in the Hindi remake of his own popular film Muni 2: Kanchana. Further, the Khiladi of Bollywood expressed his love for doing films that are capable of bringing a change in society. He said he was discouraged by many ‘biggies of the industry’ before doing Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) and PadMan (2018) but he went along because ‘he is game’ for the projects that can make a difference.

Meanwhile, Akshay has got as many as four big releases coming out this year – Laxmmi Bomb on June 5, Sooryvanshi on March 27, Prithviraj on November 13 and Bachchan Panday on December 25.