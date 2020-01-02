Actor Alia Bhatt finally shared the picture everyone has been waiting to see on social media. The actor took to Instagram on Thursday, January 2, to give a glimpse of her New Year celebrations with rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor. Alia posted a picture of herself posing with Ranbir and their best friend Ayan Mukerji. One can see the gorgeous sea in the background and beautiful rays of the sun filling the frame. Alia looks radiant in the picture and Ranbir looks stylish in his sunnies.

The couple jetted out of the country on December 30th to an undisclosed location. While most of their industry friends chose Switzerland to welcome New Year 2020, Alia-Ranbir preferred sea over snow to celebrate their New Year together. Alia made a tiny caption while posting the picture on Instagram that read, “best boys (& good girl)” (sic)

View this post on Instagram best boys (& good girl) 🌞💜 A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jan 1, 2020 at 11:38pm PST

Even though the picture is all things amazing, Ranbir-Alia fans are confused over Ayan’s presence in the frame. Most of the Instagram users commented to ask what was Ayan doing on a holiday with a couple. One user wrote, “Why is ayan third wheeling” (sic) while another commented, “PATI PATNI AUR WOOOH 😍🤪😂⚡❤🌟💯” (sic)

Meanwhile, this is going to be quite a splendid year for Alia as she has four releases in 2020. The year would begin with Brahmastra in which she has been paired with Ranbir. The actor then has Gangubai Kathiwadi with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sadak 2 with her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Rumours are also rife that the actor is going to tie the knot with Ranbir towards the end of the year.