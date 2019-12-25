The members of Bollywood’s Kapoor family make sure they are reuniting on Christmas and posing for the big happy family picture every year. This year, however, it was not a regular Christmas picture. Along with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Saif, Taimur, their cousins and the senior members of the family, a new addition could be seen in the big frame. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu’s son Ranbir Kapoor had a plus one and that’s how Alia Bhatt became a part of the big Kapoor family.

In the family picture shared by Karisma on Instagram, Alia can finally be seen as a part of the family as she stands next to Ranbir in the Christmas special family picture. Kareena-Saif with Taimur, Rishi-Neetu, Randhir-Babita, Armaan-Anissa, Karisma’s kids and others are seen in the picture but it’s Alia who glows the brightest in the frame. While she has been clicked multiple times with Neetu, Rishi and the other immediate members of Ranbir’s family, this is for the first time that she has formally been introduced as the part of the big Kapoor world. Check out Karisma’s post here and see how good Ranbir-Alia look together in this photo:

Merry Christmas from Us ! 🎄🎅🏼❤️ #familytime #christmaslunch #familytraditions

Karisma posted another picture on Instagram that showed little Taimur Ali Khan posing with his cousins – Samiera Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor. All three kids were caught in their candid best. Check out the post here:

Precious moments ❤️❤️❤️ #ourbabies #christmaslunch

The entire Kapoor family gathered to have Christmas special lunch hosted by Kunal Kapoor (Shashi Kapoor’s son) at Prithvi Theatre. For the day, Kareena chose to wear a polka-dotted jumpsuit and Alia followed the steps in her polka-dotted separates. Karisma chose red and wore an easy-breezy dress for the special day. It was indeed a merry Christmas for the family!