Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor once again made their fans praise their drool-worthy chemistry. The rumoured couple attended Alia’s best friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor’s birthday on Tuesday evening and in one of the pictures that has surfaced on Instagram, the actor is seen hugging Ranbir tightly while posing for a group picture. Even Ranbir’s co-star from YRF’s Shamshera – Vaani Kapoor and Athiya Shetty were also present at the party.

The picture in which Ranbir and Alia have taken the centre stage is being currently adored by their fans. The two stars are also twinning in black with Ranbir wearing his usual black t-shirt and blue denim and Alia smiling from ear-to-ear wearing her black polka-dotted dress. The image was shared by one of Ranbir-Alia’s fan clubs on Instagram. Check it out here:

Even though the duo hasn’t officially accepted their relationship yet, their chemistry in the public and the display of affection on social media prove just how much they are in love with each other. Recently, the two even went out for a vacation in Kenya. A picture of the two enjoying a wild safari went viral on Instagram in which both the actors were seen flashing their million-dollar smiles.

After they came back, they organised a surprise welcome party for Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor. The veteran actor returned to India after almost a year following his cancer treatment in New York.