Actor Riteish Deshmukh turned 41 on Tuesday, December 17. His lovely wife and actor Genelia Deshmukh took to social media to share an adorable picture of Riteish posing with their kids to wish him on the birthday. Genelia wrote a heartwarming birthday wish in the caption of her post and expressed just how much she loves the main man in her life.

The beautiful caption on Genelia’s post read, “Dear Forever Mine😍😍😍 Il say the same thing to you now, that Il say to you when you turn 100 –

You are my today and all of my tomorrows

Happy Birthday Love

Forever yours ❤️❤️❤️ Ps- I’m always in the mood for you 😘” (sic)

Genelia and Riteish got married in the year 2012. The couple has two sons named Riaan Deshmukh and Rahyl Deshmukh. They are considered one of the most loved couples in the industry and their Instagram timelines are filled with some adorable photos that speak volumes of their forever friendship, bonding and love.

Recently, Riteish took to social media to reveal an anecdote about his dating days with Genelia. He made a tweet and mentioned that he took Genelia on their first date to watch Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Suraj Hua Madham was their relationship song. Riteish’s tweet read, “Our first date : took @geneliad to watch #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham – #SurajHuaMaddham was our relationship song” (sic)

On the work front, the actor is busy with many projects in the coming year. He was recently seen in the role of a villain in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavaan and Housefull 4. He was also seen in Total Dhamaal earlier this year. Next up his sleeves is Baaghi 3 in which he plays brother to the character of Tiger Shroff. Happy birthday, Riteish!