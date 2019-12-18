Actor Arbaaz Khan has been dating aspiring actor Giorgia Andriani for a long time now. Both Arbaaz and his ex-wife Malaika Arora went the separate ways and moved on to date other people after their divorce. The actor’s relationship with Giorgia is official now and yet the announcement of marriage seems far away. At least that’s what Arbaaz hinted at during his latest interview with a daily.

In a conversation with Bombay Times, the actor got annoyed when asked about his marriage plans with Giorgia. He said that he doesn’t know what’s in the future of this relationship but right now, he is at a stage where he won’t be hiding his bonding with Giorgia. The actor lashed out at the media reports that quote ‘sources’ to speculate about his life. Arbaaz said unless it has come from the members of his family or his close friends, one should not give any importance to anything being told on behalf of the ‘sources.’

He added that he has no clue about where his relationship with Giorgia is heading. “Anyone can say anything… I don’t want to answer it because I don’t have an answer to that question. When I am dating somebody, I really don’t know, as of now, from now to whenever that question will arise, where it is going to go,” said Arbaaz.

He maintained that he is indeed dating Giorgia and leading a happy life. However, he restrained himself from disclosing anything about the future plans with the woman by adding ‘Who knows?’. The actor further said if something happens in the future and he decides to get married, he will announce it.