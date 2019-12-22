Actors Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora got divorced in the year 2018 and since then have been under constant media pressure to talk about their broken marriage and new relationships. Arbaaz, in his latest interview with an entertainment portal, talked about the divorce and revealed that it seemed like the best possible decision at that time. The actor also spoke out on how his son, Arhaan Khan, who was 12-years-old then, reacted to their parents’ decision.

Arbaaz told Pinkvilla in an interview that his divorce with Malaika was the only way to make their equation look fine. He said the decision of separation becomes difficult when you have a kid in life, but sometimes, that is the only decision that needs to be taken. He was quoted saying, “When you have a child, it is a very difficult but a necessary step. It had come to a point where this was the only way to go about it to make this equation as okay as possible.”

Commenting on his son’s reaction to the news of their divorce, Arbaaz said Arhaan was always a thoughtful child and he understood that the things between his parents were not going well. The actor revealed that his son could see what was happening and he was aware of everything without being told in person. Arbaaz added that it’s been five years to the separation and Arhaan has adjusted well.

After the divorce, the custody of Arhaan went with Malaika. Speaking on the same, Arbaaz said he never wanted to fight for the custody because he understood that a child needs his mother when he is young. Adding that he is always there for Arhaan, Arbaaz said, “Now he is 17, he will soon to be 18, he will make up his mind where he wants to be… he is a lovely boy.”

Earlier, while commenting on the divorce, Malaika told Kareena Kapoor Khan on her chat show that both she and Arbaaz realised that they were extremely unhappy with each other in the marriage. She added that their this ‘unhappy’ equation was affecting everyone else’s life as well.