Star couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are celebrating their New Year 2020 in Goa together. They wished their fans on the 1st of January by a lovely couple selfie on Instagram. Malaika took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a picture of herself planting a peck on Arjun’s cheek while wishing her followers the best on New Year. Both the actors look cute together and full of happiness to be welcoming a fresh year by being there for each other.

Malaika and Arjun jetted out of the city a day before 31st and even though most of their common friends are ringing in the New Year festivities abroad, Malaika-Arjun chose Goa. The couple had been on back-to-back vacations together throughout last year. While giving a glimpse of her New Year celebrations with Arjun, Malaika wrote, “Sun,star,light,happiness…….2020✨” (sic). Check out her post here.

View this post on Instagram Sun,star,light,happiness…….2020✨ A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Jan 1, 2020 at 1:29am PST

Malaika’s best friends Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are celebrating their New Year in the Swiss Alps. Kareena, Saif and Taimur along with Karisma have been holidaying at Gstaad for a week now. Other stars like Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani are also enjoying New Year feels amid the snow-capped mountains. Kangana Ranaut decided to go to her hometown and celebrate New Year with her family in Manali.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Malaika and Arjun will be tying the knot this year. The last year remained special for the couple as they came out to make their relationship official. This year, there are strong rumours already that the two will finally take the plunge.