Star couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora celebrated Christmas together with the latter’s family. The latest pictures clicked by the paparazzi outside Malaika’s parents’ residence show them making a couple-entry for the celebrations. Malaika and her family are known to celebrate Christmas together and Arjun joined in as the new formal addition this year.

For the occasion, Malaika dressed up in a blue coloured romper and looked sexy while Arjun maintained his casual self in a hoodie and a pair of basic blue denim. Malaika styled her dress with middle-parted straight hair and added a pair of sky-high heels to her look. Her trusty Christmas special heart bag complemented her overall look. Malaika looked ravishing as always. Check out Arjun and Malaika’s picture from their Christmas outing:

The duo also attended Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s Christmas special dinner last night. Bebo hosted a dinner for her group of friends and family members at her residence with Saif Ali Khan. Malaika and Arjun attended the dinner with Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora, her husband Shakeel Ladak, Karan Johar, Natasha Poonawalla, Sanjay Kapoor, his wife Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Saif’s kids – Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

For the party, Malaika dressed up in a lacy red coloured pant-suit and cut a striking picture. Even though she and Arjun didn’t pose together, they made a handsome pair. Check out these pictures:

The couple has been dating for over two years now and the rumours around their marriage are high. Both of them have formally introduced each other to their respective families. However, none of them has spoken out on the possibility of a wedding anytime soon.