Actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora ended their New Year festivities in Goa and returned home on Friday evening. The duo was clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport as they exited together and kept walking towards the parking area. Several pictures and videos of the couple are currently surfacing on social media. One can see how protective Arjun is for the woman as they walk out together from the airport and Malaika gets hounded by fans for selfies.

In one video, Arjun bars everyone from coming near her, puts a hand on her shoulders and keeps walking. In the video, it is also visible that Arjun behaves like a true gentleman by opening and closing the car’s door for Malaika and then moving ahead. Check this out:

Arjun and Malaika twinned in blue and black at the airport. Both actors were dressed casually with Arjun wearing a blue t-shirt with a pair of black pants and Malaika donning the same colour combo by switching the separates. The duo welcomed 2020 in Goa with Malaika’s sister – Amrita Arora and her family. On January 1, Malaika shared a beautiful selfie on Instagram to wish her fans the best on New Year. The picture had her planting a kiss on Arjun’s cheek while stepping into the New Year with new hopes and dreams.

Malaika’s friends – Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar among others were holidaying outside India on New Year. While Kareena and Karisma were in Switzerland, Karan headed to London with Rani Mukerji, Aditya Chopra and Manish Malhotra. Joining Bebo and her family at the Swiss Alps were Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Jacqueline Fernandez among others. It seemed like a New Year filled with love and happiness for Malaika and Arjun!