The latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 saw the most unfortunate fight of the season when Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla had a furious argument that never seemed to end, not even in front of Salman Khan. Rashami broke down, Siddharth called her names and both of them dug each other’s past. Rashami’s boyfriend Arhaan Khan jumped in to protect his girl and ended up being even more violent. Even though abuses were being hurled from both the sides, Arhaan didn’t shy away from going a step ahead and threatening to throw acid on Siddharth’s face.

When Rashami threw the cup of tea on Siddharth in rage, Siddharth also reciprocated the same behaviour and Arhaan came in to tell Siddharth that he should mend his ways otherwise he will have to take it from him. Both Rashami and Arhaan went inside while the house got divided. It was then when Arhaan threatened Siddharth and said, “Chai nahi seedha acid phekunga iske muh pe“. Watch the promo here:

Arhan threatened @sidharth_shukla

” Chai nahi seedha acid phekunga iske muh pe”@MumbaiPolice please arrest this criminal inside the @BiggBoss house.

He is threatning on national tv that he will throw acid on #SidharthShukla infront of @BeingSalmanKhan #BB13 #BiggBoss13 pic.twitter.com/OndwkYBqXU — T|nn| b©$€ 💥 (@sarbose491) December 21, 2019

Rashami and Siddharth were so aggressive in the house that most of the inmates seemed scared. Even Salman could not believe the level of aggression and pathetic behaviour both the contestants showed in digging out each other’s past. Siddharth questioned Rashami’s character while the latter alleged that Siddharth was a drug addict.

Salman, who thoroughly criticised the incident, will be seen lashing out at the contestants in the tonight’s episode. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!