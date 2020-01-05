Bigg Boss 13 will be witnessing an elimination today and the contenders who are nominated are Rashami Desai, Madhurima Tuli, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Jarriwala, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Bagga. Now, a source close to the inside happenings inside the house has revealed that Rashami Desai has bagged the maximum number of votes and Vishal has grabbed the second position. Shefali Jarriwala has received a lesser number of votes. However, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Bagga, Madhurima Tuli, and Shefali Jarriwala are in the bottom four.

Sharing the voting trend on Twitter, ‘The Khabri’ has tweeted, “VotingTrend 11AM #Biggboss13 1 #RashamiDesai 2 #VishalAditya 3 #MahiraSharma 4 #ShefaliBagga 5 #MadhurimaTuli 6 #ShefaliJariwala Bottom 4 contestants are equally weak and are receiving almost equal votes. Margin of difference is very Low.”



Meanwhile, Rashami Desai will be seen breaking down into tears after Paras Chhabra asked Mahira Sharma to not cook food for her, Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Bagga, and Madhurima Tuli. He also addressed them as ‘faltu people’ in front of the guests Ajay Devgn and Kajol. It all happened when Kajol and Ajay called Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma for a task where they have to say a good and a bad thing for each other.

Salman Khan also asks Rashami about the ongoing issue in the house and she complains about Mahira for cooking food and shoving it off on the faces of other inmates. She further says that Mahira feels she is targeted and is upset that she called her ‘kaamchor’. She also reveals that she has decided to only survive on fruits inside the house.