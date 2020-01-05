In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai will be seen breaking down into tears after Paras Chhabra asked Mahira Sharma to not cook food for her, Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shefali Bagga, and Madhurima Tuli. He also addressed them as ‘faltu people’ in front of the guests Ajay Devgn and Kajol. It all happened when Kajol and Ajay called Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma for a task where they have to say a good and a bad thing for each other.

Paras tells Mahira to not think much about the ‘faltu log’ in the house, who does not acknowledge after she cooks for them. Kajol asks who are faltu log and he mentions the name – Rashami Desai, Vishal Aditya Singh, Asim Riaz, Madhurima Tuli and Shefali Bagga. He further adds that Mahira cooks for them but she gets targeted all the time.

Then Shefali Bagga starts arguing with Paras and says that Mahira tries to get attention for cooking and makes it look like she is doing a favour. Paras then asks Shefali not the stretch the topic as he is pointing it out in a game and Rashami also asks Shefali to calm down.

Salman Khan also asks Rashami about the ongoing issue in the house and she complains about Mahira for cooking food and shoving it off on the faces of other inmates. She further says that Mahira feels she is targeted and is upset that she called her ‘kaamchor’. She also reveals that she has decided to only survive on fruits inside the house.

Earlier, Rashami and Mahira had a major fight after the former complained that the lunch and dinner are prepared together and it has become a habit now. Rashami also said that she will prepare her own food and Mahira cooks with a lot of negativity.