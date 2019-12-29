The latest promo of Bigg Boss 13 shows host Salman Khan stepping inside the house to do some household chores. Ever since Shehnaaz Gill has become the captain in the house, most contestants have refused to perform their house duties. It started with Mahira Sharma who refused to do the duty assigned to her under Asim Riaz’ captaincy. The same behaviour was followed by Madhurima Tuli, who refused to clean the utensils as her way of seeking revenge from Shehnaaz who scolded her earlier. The other contestants also seemed lazy and most of them didn’t take Shehnaaz seriously under her captaincy.

This lacklustre behaviour of the contestants irked Salman and he decided to go inside the house to teach them a lesson. As seen in the video, the contestants are made to stay inside the bedroom area when the host enters and starts cleaning the house. He washes the dishes, cleans the kitchen area and moves on to look after the bathroom. Salman is even seen picking out dirt from the toilet area and throwing it in a dustbin. All this just to show the contestants that it’s not difficult to contribute collectively in keeping the space neat and tidy, especially when everyone has been assigned his/her duties in the house. Check out this video

Now, this is something called true Salman-like behaviour. The host has often been bashed by the viewers for being biased towards some contestants in the house. However, in this video, it is clearly shown how the superstar keeps aside his stardom to fulfil his duty as the host who’s responsible to pull up the contestants for their irresponsible behaviour in the game.

What do you think of this? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!