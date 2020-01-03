New Year celebrations are not over for Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu yet. The couple is holidaying in the Maldives and Bipasha recently took to Instagram to give a glimpse of the beautiful resort they are living in. The photos on her Instagram timeline speak volumes of the fun she is having there with husband. Bipasha is seen enjoying the beach sun wearing a bikini and also gazing at the wide blue ocean in the loving company of KSG.

Bipasha looks stunning in her ‘beach baked’ photos as the couple poses for some clicks with a stunning background. Karan and Bipasha look head over heels in love with each other in all the photos. The caption on her first post reads, “Picture perfect… We are in heaven ❤️ #grateful #sunset #monkeylove” while “Golden ❤️ #bikinibabeforever #loveyourself” says another. Check out these posts made by Bipasha:

View this post on Instagram Baked !!! #monkeylove #us A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Jan 2, 2020 at 8:49am PST

View this post on Instagram Golden ❤️ #bikinibabeforever #loveyourself A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Jan 2, 2020 at 8:56am PST

This is not the first time Bipasha and Karan chose to go to the Maldives to create some memories for life. The couple loves their stay in the beautiful island country which is surrounded by the wonders of nature from all corners. The actors are often seen putting out photos on their social media accounts in which they are either enjoying a fun stroll at the beach or simply gazing at the sky from the lavish infinity pools of their resorts.

While Karan-Bipasha chose the Maldives to ring in their New Year festivities, other Bollywood celebrities moved to Goa to welcome 2020. Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Arjun Rampal-Gabriella Demetriades and Ekta Kapoor among others were holidaying in Goa. The rest were spotted in London and Switzerland.