Bollywood is one place that constantly makes people believe in the fulfillment of dreams as much as it makes them see the reality of broken dreams. Many come to try their luck in the movie business embracing their inner Shah Rukh Khans, Kartik Aaryans, Deepika Padukones and Kriti Sanons of the world. The industry has got its list of new dreamers this year already. Bollywood is going to launch many new faces on-screen and some of them have already created a buzz around their entrance into the world of glitz and glamour. Here’s the list of eight announced debutants who are going to make a foray in the Hindi cinema industry in 2020. Don’t forget to make some place for Aaryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Ahaan Pandey among other star-kids who are expected to have their names added on the list anytime this year. A bit of nepotism never hurts!

Furniturewalla

The girl who wants to be called Alaia F is stepping into the industry with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in their upcoming film titled Jawaani Jaaneman. The film is Saif’s co-production and Alaia plays the role of his teenage daughter in the film. Alaia is actor Pooja Bedi‘s daughter and it would definitely be a respite to see a teenage girl being launched in an age-appropriate role, unlike girls who were pre-polished to romance men years older in their debut movies.

Manushi Chhillar

Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar, has bagged a grand project to step into Bollywood. She will be seen in the role of queen Sanyogita, wife of the Indian warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan opposite Akshay Kumar in Yash Raj Films’ Prithviraj. With the backing of a big banner like YRF who launched Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor among others in the recent past, Manushi is one of the most anticipated female actors to be seen on the big screen this year.

Sharvari

YRF is going to continue its legacy of launching some off-beat new faces in Bollywood this year as well. The banner has roped in last year’s great find Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy) with debutant Sharvari Wagh in the sequel to its 2005 hit comedy Bunty Aur Babli. The 23-year-old model developed a passion to act in films since her teenage days and she worked hard on herself to achieve her goal. Sharvari practised dance for 13 years and won the Clear & Clear Fresh Beauty pageant in the year 2013. Along with Bunty Aur Babli 2, Sharvari has also bagged a web-series titled The Forgotten Army. Watch out for this woman!

Ahan Shetty

Actor Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty, has been working hard for a few years for his big launch in the industry. The man generally appears quiet and shy in front of the cameras. At least that’s what the pictures clicked by the paparazzi reveal. Ahan is going to be launched by The Dirty Picture director Milan Luthria under Sajid Nadiadwala’s production. He has got everything from a chiselled body, six-pack abs, a star family and a reliable production house supporting him for a big journey in Bollywood. The actor has been roped in opposite last year’s debutant, Tara Sutaria, in a film titled Tadap which is an official remake of Telugu movie RX 100.

Shalini Pandey

Another YRF find this year, Shalini Pandey is not new to the films. She has already impressed the audience with her performance in the role of Preethi in Telugu film Arjun Reddy that was criticised by a section of people for being sexist and violent. Even though actor Vijay Deverekonda was the one who got both the maximum backlash and appreciation for being the main name associated with the film, Shalini didn’t go unnoticed. YRF roped her in opposite Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Lakshya Lalwani

Another big production house often slammed for encouraging nepotism in Bollywood – Dharma Productions decided to launch Lakshya Lalwani – no star-kid but a known face on the small screen. Lakshya will be seen with Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2, a sequel to 2008 rom-com featuring Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in the lead.

Krystle D’Souza

A popular television diva, Krystle will be seen with none other than megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a film titled Chehre. Directed by Rumi Jaffery, it’s a mystery thriller that also features Emraan Hashmi in the lead. Krystle is not a name who needs any introduction in the movie industry. Thanks to her stint in the television world, she enjoys a great fan following on social media and bagging a film with Amitabh Bachchan is definitely a no mean feat!

Keerthy Suresh

Probably one of the most promising names in the whole Indian film industry, Keerthy is already a known actor in the South Indian cinema. The actor recently won a National Award for her performance in the role of Savitri Ganesan in Telugu film Mahanati. Keerthy will be seen making her Bollywood entry alongside Ajay Devgn in Maidaan which is a sports drama and a biopic on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Expect more from this talented actor!

So which of these faces you can’t wait to see on-screen this year?