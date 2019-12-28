Actors Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji are teaming up for their upcoming film titled Bunty Aur Babli 2. Directed by Varun V Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film is the sequel to the 2005 hit comedy that featured Abhishek Bachchan in the lead with Rani. Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi, of Gully Boy fame and debutant Sharvari have also joined the two actors in the new film which goes on the floors early next year.

Now, a report in Pinkvilla quoted Saif talking about how this film is being compared to Hum Tum that features him with Rani in the lead. Ever since the announcement of Bunty Aur Babli was made, it was rumoured that the duo will be seen spreading the same magic that they created with their performance in Hum Tum. However, Saif quashed all the rumours and maintained that the audience should not be comparing it with the 2004 romantic drama as it’s a completely different story. He said it’s not Hum Tum 2 and the audience should expect something more age-appropriate with him and Rani now in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

The actor was quoted saying, “It is more age-appropriate. Aditya Chopra is a smart gentleman. It is not like Hum Tum Part 2. It is like a new film. We will talk about this later.”

Saif and Rani played a beautiful couple who meet to fall apart everytime they bump into each other at various exotic locations across the world until they meet finally, fall in love and everything turns happily ever after. The premise of Bunty Aur Babli seems entirely different. It’s a story set of con artistes who bluff people to extract money and then get lost in search of their next target. While in Bunty Aur Babli, Rani and Abhishek were joined by Amitabh Bachchan, in the sequel, Rani and Saif have the support of two young con artistes. Watch out!