Nationwide protests are being conducted against the violence that took place at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia university where many students were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act that was passed by the Rajya Sabha last week. Apart from the students and a section of common men from across the country, several Bollywood celebrities have also come out in support of the students. A peaceful march is being organised in Mumbai on Wednesday and many big names from the film fraternity are expected to raise their voices for the students. This includes Anurag Kashyap, Farhan Akhtar, Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar and Konkona Sensharma among others. Talking about the same, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani talked to Mid-Day and explained their call of action.

Advani revealed that there’s going to be an entirely peaceful protest because a section of Bollywood wants to tell the students that they are with them. He added that activist Teesta Setalvad and other organisers are seeking the necessary permissions and they are all set for the march today. Advani went on to comment on other leading Bollywood celebrities who have maintained silence on the whole issue.

The filmmaker said those who are not supporting the students might have their best reasons and that’s the beauty of the democracy that no one can force anyone to support or despise a matter. Advani added that he is in no position to question anyone for not speaking out in the matter but he can make sure that he is contributing his bit by not harming anyone or intending to cause disharmony.

Several popular Bollywood names like Ayushmann Khurrana, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Vikrant Massey, Rajkummar Rao, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker among others have raised their voices in support of the students who were attacked by Delhi Police for their Anti-CAA protests.