The makers of Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak have released the title song of the film. Sung by Arijit Singh, it’s a song that describes the struggle of an acid-attack survivor. The video focuses on Malti, Deepika’s character in the film, from the time when she suffers the attack and sets on a new journey of justice and resolution. The Meghna Gulzar directorial highlights the importance of self-confidence and tries to remove the stigmas attached to the life of an acid attack survivor.

In the video, it is visible how Malti’s character is fighting for hope and to get justice for all those who lost their ‘pehchaan chhapaak se‘ in a moment. The lyrics of the song are beautifully written by Meghna’s father and one of the most celebrated poets in the country – Gulzar. The music of the film is given by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Check out the video here:

At the song launch event of Chhapaak, Deepika and Meghna were joined by Laxmi Agarwal on whom life the film is based. Laxmi was 15-years-old when a man she refused to date threw acid on her face at a busy street in Delhi. Her fight against the crime is considered pathbreaking because, after the attack, she regained a new strength and moved to the court to seek a ban on selling of acid in the country. She won the case and a new law was passed against the selling of acid.

Both Meghna and Deepika have maintained that the story of Chhapaak doesn’t portray acid attack survivors as weaker human beings rather it normalises their journey and reveals their unmatchable confidence and hope in life. Chhapaak is slated to hit the screens on January 9.