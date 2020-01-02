The team of Coolie No. 1 has shared another stunning poster of the film. Featuring Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan as the happily married couple, the poster radiates happy vibes and hints at the beautiful chemistry between its two lead stars. The poster was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter. While Sara is seen dressed in a white lace bridal dress with a gorgeous hairband to secure her styling, Varun is seen dressed as a groom in a white formal suit. The film is preparing for the release on May 1 this year.

Adarsh shared the poster of the film on Twitter and wrote, “#VarunDhawan and #SaraAliKhan… New glimpse from #CoolieNo1… Directed by David Dhawan… Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh… 1 May 2020 release.” (sic)

#VarunDhawan and #SaraAliKhan… New glimpse from #CoolieNo1… Directed by David Dhawan… Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh… 1 May 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/0w4ROEafOs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2020

Coolie No. 1 is going to be Sara’s second release this year after Imtiaz Ali’s romantic drama with Kartik Aaryan in February. On the other hand, Varun has got as many as four films hitting the screens this year – Street dancer 3D, Coolie No. 1, Mr Lele and the Arun Khetarpal biopic with Sriram Raghavan.

In Coolie No. 1, the actor has teamed up with his father David Dhawan with whom he recently did the remake of Judwaa. In fact, Varun and his family have decided to revamp the entire No. 1 series under their home banner. The first film to be coming out from the production is Coolie No. 1 which is the official remake of Dhawan’s 1995 comedy featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. The remake also features Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Shikha Talsania.