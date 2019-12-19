The makers of Dabangg 3 have decided to chop off a few scenes that showed Saadhus playing guitar and dancing with Salman Khan in the song Hud Hud Dabangg. The announcement was made through the official social media handle of Salman Khan Films in which a statement read that the makers have edited the scenes keeping ‘everyone’s sentiments’ in mind. The move comes when there are nationwide protests going against the Citizenship Amendment Act that has been deemed as ‘anti Muslim’ by a section of people.

The statement issued by SKF on Instagram read, “Keeping everyone’s sentiments in mind, we have voluntarily edited certain scenes from the song Hud Hud Dabangg” (sic)

Earlier, when the song was released November, the Maharashtra and Chattisgarh branch of religious organisation that goes by the name Hindu Janjagruti Samiti wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) demanding the removal of the sequence that ‘humiliate’ saadhus and depicts Hindu deities in a ‘shocking’ manner. They complained about the song hurting the religious sentiments and how they feel poking fun at people who represents a religion was shameful. A part of their letter to the CBFC read, “If the movie happens to be on the lines of what we have seen in the trailer, it is extremely shocking depiction of Hindu deities and saadhus and also goes at great lengths to humiliate and poke fun at the basic foundations of Sanatana Dharma.”

Salman, however, dismissed the objections and maintained that it’s a norm for a section of people to come out against a ‘big film’ to garner name and fame for themselves and that’s they want to achieve by maligning Dabangg 3. The actor added that his film shows nothing that is capable of hurting any sentiments or upset anyone. In an event where he was present with Warina Hussain, who featured in the song Munna Badnaam Hua, Salman recalled the incident when the title of her film Loveratri was asked to be changed following a similar controversy. “We had done a film with Warina, where the title of her film had led to controversy, which has been cleared and dismissed. So controversies do happen, they get cleared. I don’t think there is anything in this film, that a controversy can be created,” Salman said.

Meanwhile, Dabangg 3 is the third part in the successful cop franchise that also features Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Kichcha Sudeep and Arbaaz Khan in important roles. The film is set to hit the screens on December 27.