Actor Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 has raked in Rs 49.25 crore after two days of its release at the Box Office. The film opened to Rs 24.50 crore on Friday, December 20, which despite being a huge amount, was considered average considering the kind of moolah Salman Khan’s films are expected to collect at the Box Office, especially on their first day. As per various trade pandits, the collections of Dabangg 3 got marred by the ongoing nationwide protests against Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest figures of Dabangg 3 on Twitter and expressed how the film is expected to see a better turnout of the audience on Sunday, December 22. His tweet read, “#Dabangg3 stays in the same range on Day 2… Few circuits up, few down… Protests hit biz hard… Loses approx ₹ 7.5 cr to ₹ 9 cr in 2 days… Biz should see a turnaround on Day 3 [Sun]… Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr. Total: ₹ 49.25 cr. India biz. Note: All versions.” (sic)

The highest opener day grosser for Salman Khan at the Box Office is Bharat that released earlier this year and collected Rs 42.30 crore on its first day. Following this Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which was the big Diwali release in the year 2015 and collected Rs 40.35 crore. Ali Abbas Zafar’s directed Sultan is at the third position with the first-day earnings of Rs 36.54 crore, following Tiger Zinda Hai at Rs 34.10 crore and Ek Tha Tiger at Rs 32.93 crore. Check out this list of top films starring Salman Khan arranged on the basis of their opening day business at the Box Office

Bharat (2019) – Rs 42.30 crore

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) – Rs 40.35 crore

Sultan (2016) – Rs 36.54 crore

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) – Rs 34.10 crore

Ek Tha Tiger (2012) – Rs 32.93 crore

Race 3 (2018) – Rs 29.17 crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) -Rs 27.25 crore

Kick (2014) – Rs 26.40 crore

Dabangg 3 (2019) – Rs 24.50 crore

Bodyguard (2011) – Rs 21.60 crore

Tubelight (2017) – Rs 21.15 crore

Dabangg 2 (2012) – Rs 21.10 crore

Jai Ho (2013) – Rs 17.75 crore

Dabangg (2010) – Rs 14.50 crore

Ready (2011) – Rs 13.15 crore

Veer (2010) – Rs 7 crore

The business of Dabangg 3 in weekdays will give a clear picture of how much will it be able to fetch in its lifetime run considering Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Good Newwz is set to hit the screens on Friday. The hype around the film is very high.