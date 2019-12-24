Dabangg 3, that brought Salman Khan and Prabhudeva together after a long time, has neared the benchmark of Rs 100 crore at the Box Office. After its first Monday, the film is at Rs 91.85 crore. Dabangg 3 collected Rs 24.50 crore on its opening day and went on to collect Rs 10.70 crore on Monday. The first-weekend collection of the film was Rs 81.15 crore. The first Monday didn’t bring expectedly good numbers but the Christmas days, that starts from today – Tuesday and Wednesday, are expected to cover the lost amount. If all goes well, Dabangg 3 will be registering its biggest one day total on Christmas Day-25th.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported the same in his latest post on Twitter. The tweet read, “#Dabangg3 collects in double digits on Day 4… Not performing at optimum levels… Needs to recover lost ground today [evening onwards] + tomorrow [#Christmas]… Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr, Mon 10.70 cr. Total: ₹ 91.85 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions.” (sic)

#Mardaani2 gathers speed on [second] Mon… In fact, [second] Mon records higher numbers than [second] Fri… Will definitely benefit from #Christmas holiday tomorrow [Wed]… [Week 2] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.95 cr, Sun 2.55 cr, Mon 1.25 cr. Total: ₹ 34.95 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2019

Not just recording a good earning on Christmas, it’s important for Dabangg 3 to have a good business within its week one considering Good Newwz is releasing this week that would take a lot of screens away from the film. The buzz around this Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan film is quite high and if it gets multiplied by good word-of-mouth on social media, nothing can stop it to conquer Dabangg 3 entirely at the Box Office. The New Year holidays will give Good Newwz an extra boost that can further lead to a low business for the Salman Khan film.

What do you think? Watch out these space for all the latest Box Office updates on Dabangg 3!