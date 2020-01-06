Actor Rajinikanth’s fans are awaiting the release of his upcoming film Darbar that hits the screens on January 9. The film is set in Mumbai and features the Thalaiva in the role of a cop with Suniel Shetty and Nayanthara joining him in the lead. The latest buzz around the film has that the ardent fans of the superstar have sought special permission from the authorities to use a helicopter to celebrate the release of Darbar.

As per a report published in News Today, the fans of the actor have written to Salem (a city in Tamil Nadu) RDO to seek special permission to shower flowers on the ARR theatre by using a helicopter. This is different from all the craziness that surrounds the masses during the release of a Rajinikanth starrer. The fans have been spotted giving the statue of the superstar a milk bath, adorning him with flowers and even worshipping his statue with coconut water and what not! However, using a chopper to express their love would be simply extraordinary. It’s not known whether the permission to perform the same has been granted by the authorities or not.

With Darbar, Rajinikanth returns as a cop after a hiatus of 25 long years. Further, the actor has teamed up with Nayanthara after 11 years on-screen. The trailer of the film was recently released at a big event in Mumbai in the presence of the cast and director AR Murugadoss. Darbar faces a Box Office clash with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.