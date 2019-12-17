The much-awaited trailer of actor Rajinikanth’s next film Darbar was launched at a grand event on Monday, December 16. Along with the superstar, the rest of the cast members and director AR Murugadoss were present to unveil the trailer for the audience. Darbar is one of the most anticipated films of the next year considering it shows Rajinikanth playing the role a cop after a hiatus of 25 long years.

The trailer of Darbar features the top movie star as a cop who doesn’t go by the rules. The one minute 48-seconds video describes his character, Aaditya Arunachalam, as commissioner of police and someone who’s a ‘killer’, not a cop. In one scene, his character explains his work and tells others that police is not a profession, adding ‘we live to protect and die to serve.’ The trailer then shows the actor taking on the goons, breaking some bones and maintaining his swag-filled personality at the same time. Some punch lines by Thalaiva himself follow the scenes and the villain, played by Suniel Shetty, is introduced along with the other characters in the story. Check out the trailer here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Apart from the unforgettable charm of Rajinikanth’s screen presence, the trailer of Darbar also shows beautiful chemistry between him and Nayanthara, who plays his love interest in the film. The film is entirely set in Mumbai and also features Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Baby, Thambi Ramaiya, Sriman, Nawab Shah, Dalip Tahil and Jatin Sarna among others in important roles. It is Rajinikanth’s first venture with director and writer AR Murugadoss who’s known for helming popular films like Ghazini and Kaththi. Darbar is produced by Lyca Productions and its cinematography is held by Santosh Sivan.

Darbar is slated to hit the screens on January 9, thereby facing a Box Office clash with Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak. There’s an equal buzz around the rest of the two Hindi films and it will now be interesting to see which one among the three emerges as the true winner for the audience!