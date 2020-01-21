Actor Raghu Ram and his wife Natalia DiLuccio gave birth to a baby boy recently and named him Rhythm. After announcing the birth of the child with a beautiful post, the MTV Roadies fame actor shared a set of adorable photos clicked by his ex-wife Sugandha Garg. Raghu and Natalie are rejoicing their new roles as parents and their friends are happy seeing them setting parenting goals so beautifully. Sugandha added to the entire happiness and shot for some amazing photographs of Raghu and Natalie with their newborn.

Raghu took to Instagram to post two photos in which both he and his wife could be seen holding baby Rhythm in their arms. The actor thanked his ex-wife and close friend Sugandha for the clicks. Sugandha too made an impressive post about the baby with a caption that read, “A photo to commemorate the passing of time..Welcome Rhythm…You’ve been born to warriors.” (sic)

Addressing his ex-wife as Kuhu, Raghu wrote, “Presenting… The Proud Parents! #BabyRhythm #DaddyLife @nataliediluccio Pic: @isugandha Thank you so much for the pics, Kuhu!” (sic)

Sugandha and Raghu were married for 12 years from 2006-2018 before they announced their separation and revealed that they were going to remain best friends. After this, Raghu married Natalie in a dual wedding ceremony in Goa in the second half of 2018.

Meanwhile, Rhythm was born on January 6 in Mumbai through natural water birth delivery as Natalie insisted on going through a natural birth technique. Raghu later talked to Mumbai Mirror and revealed that they were happy to realise that everything went as planned. However, the actor mentioned that even though he felt ‘relieved’ after the birth of the baby, he also realised that no amount of preparations can make one feel ready to embrace parenthood in its entirety. While revealing the name of the baby, Raghu said he and Natalie wanted a name that can’t be related to any religion and represents multi-cultural and multilingual approach.