Actor Deepika Padukone has turned a year older today and is for sure everyone’s favourite, especially the paparazzi. The Chhapaak star began her birthday celebrations at the Mumbai airport along with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. The couple flew off to Lucknow to spend her special day with acid attack survivors of the city. At the airport, she was surprised by shutterbugs, who brought a cake for her and she obliged everyone by cutting the cake and thanked the paps for bringing the cake for her.

The pictures and videos have made their way to social media and are going viral. Deepika and Ranveer glammed it up with their stunning airport look. While Deepika looked gorgeous in an oversized blue striped satin shirt teamed up with a red sweater and blue striped pants, Ranveer was clad in a striped t-shirt, blue jeans, and a long brown overcoat.

Check out the pictures and videos here:

Earlier, she has celebrated her birthday with director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Vikrant Massey. The trio was promoting their upcoming movie when the surprised the diva with a huge chocolate cake laden with strawberries. Grabbing a handful of rose petals that were spread across the table, Meghna and Vikrant shower it on Deepika who bends down to excitedly making a wish before blowing out the candles.

View this post on Instagram Pre #happybirthday #deepikapadukone A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jan 4, 2020 at 6:30am PST

On the work front, Deepika has got her new film coming out next year. The actor is gearing up for the release of Chhapaak that hits the theatres on January 9. Deepika plays the role of real-life acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in the film. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, it also features Vikrant Massey in an important role. Ranveer, meanwhile, is busy with the shooting of YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He will soon start preparing for the release of Kabir Khan’s ’83 that features him in the role of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev.