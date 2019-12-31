Actor Kangana Ranaut often says that most stars in Bollywood fear to appreciate her work openly or even acknowledge her performances in films. Now, Deepika Padukone tried to erase the same perception by showering praises on the trailer of Kangana’s upcoming film titled Panga. The actor is currently on a promotional spree for her film Chhapaak in which she plays the role of an acid attack survivor. During a promotional event recently, Deepika talked about the trailer of the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari film and mentioned how she was totally impressed by Kangana and team.

Deepika revealed that she has a habit of watching various movie trailers with her team whenever she has time and Panga was the latest trailer she watched. She added that the trailer promises a good film and she has no doubt about it. Deepika was quoted saying, “I watch a lot of trailers for films with my cast and when I get time, I watch these films as an audience. Panga’s trailer impressed me a lot. Looking at this trailer, which is painted by Kangana Ranaut’s performance, it seems that this film will also be very good.”

Earlier, Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel launched attacks on Bollywood’s leading faces by claiming that none of them come out in open to support Kangana’s work while she always appreciates good cinema and never shies away from patting the backs of those who excel at their work. Recently, during the release of Kangana’s Judgementall Hai Kya, Deepika’s NGO Live Love Laugh Foundation cited that the previous title of the film, Mental Hai Kya, was insensitive and needed to be changed. This irked Rangoli who lashed out at Deepika and her organisation for attacking Kangana unnecessarily by pretending to care for those who suffer from mental illness.

Meanwhile, Panga features Kangana in the role of a 320year-old woman who rediscovers her passion for Kabbadi, a sport she had earlier played at the National level, after her family’s support. The film hits the screens on January 24.