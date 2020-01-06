Five years after director Mohit Suri presented a love story that had emotions, drama, action and a totally unexpected ‘villain’, the filmmaker has geared up to have Ek Villain 2. As revealed by news daily, Mohit has transformed the film into a franchise, therefore, the second part is not actually a sequel but a completely fresh story. Joining him this time are John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur who will be working together for the first time.

A report in Mumbai Mirror suggested that Mohit has finally locked the script of Ek Villain 2 and the film is going on the floors in the second half of the year after the director is done with the release of Malang in February. The second part in the franchise is reportedly a love story with Aditya and John’s characters at loggerheads. The team is currently scouting for the female lead and other supporting cast members. As per the report, the makers want a top female actor to be signed in the lead while it’s not clear who among Aditya and John would be playing the ‘villain.’

Ek Villain released to wide appreciation from the audience after it impressed everyone with its beautiful album. Songs like Galliyan, Hamdard and Banjaara were instant hits among the viewers and the music helped the film to drag the audience to the theatres. The report quoted a source revealing that Mohit is not going to compromise on the music of Ek Villain 2 and has decided to finalise the detailings somewhere around June.

Ek Villain 2 is going to be the third film together for Aditya and Mohit after the director launched him in Aashiqui 2. The first film in the franchise was produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar and it featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead.

