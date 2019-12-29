Actor Kushal Punjabi was found dead at his Pali Hill house in Mumbai on Friday. The news of his suicide shocked many including filmmaker and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor who took to one of Kushal’s Instagram posts to comment. Ekta wrote a heartfelt comment on Kushal’s last posted picture on Instagram and mentioned how we, once again, failed collectively and let someone die due to depression.

Even though it’s not confirmed, it is believed that Kushal was on anti-depressants and was suffering from clinical depression due to his strained family relationships. For her colleagues and friends from the industry, however, he always appeared like a super enthusiastic man who was interested in adventure sports and working out. Ekta’s comment on Kushal’s post read, “Just got to know we lost someone to depression. We failed rest in peace! Hope your body joins your soul in heaven. You’ve served ur time in hell.” (sic) Check out Ekta’s comment on this post:

View this post on Instagram 🧡💛❤️ A post shared by Kushal Punjabi. (@itsme_kushalpunjabi) on Dec 23, 2019 at 8:50pm PST

Several prominent faces from the television industry paid their last respects to Kushal at his residence in Mumbai. Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Nandish Sandhu, Drashti Dhami, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Bakhtiyar Irani, Shehnaz Treasuryvala and Sushant Singh among many others attended Kushal’s funeral.

In his latest statement to entertainment portal Pinkvilla, Kushal’s good friend Chetan Hansraj revealed that he got a call from Kushal’s parents late at night informing that he wasn’t opening the door of his house. Chetan added that they immediately arranged for a key-maker and when they opened the door, they found the dead body of Kushal hanging from the ceiling. A one-and-a-half page suicide note was found with Kushal’s body in which the actor mentioned about the distribution of his property between family members. However, he blamed no one for his death in the letter.

May his soul rest in peace!