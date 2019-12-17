A new video from the wedding reception of Anam Mirza, younger sister of ace Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, has emerged on social media and it shows filmmaker Farah Khan shaking a leg. The popular choreographer, who is also Sania’s best friend in the industry, is seen grooving to the beats of Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor’s song Ghungroo from the movie War with South Indian star Ram Charan. Joining them is Sania herself wearing a pretty red princess-like dress.

Sania’s younger sister Anam got married to former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin’s son Asaduddin in a formal Muslim wedding ceremony last week. It was an elaborate wedding with many pre and post-wedding functions. In one of the post-wedding parties, Sania invited many of her industry friends and of course, Farah was there to have fun with her best pal. The video that’s now going viral was put out by Ram’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela on Instagram. She simply wrote ‘On popular demand!’ while sharing the video online. As soon as it was posted, Sania commented on the same and expressed how she couldn’t believe Upasana actually released the video. Check out the post here:

On popular demand !

Earlier, Farah shared a picture of herself posing with Ram at the wedding reception. She described him as her new best friend. The caption on her post read, “With my new best friend @alwaysramcharan in Hyderabad! Such a lovely guy.. #abbasanamhi #wedding #hyderabadnights” (sic)

Apart from all other celebrities that were present at the wedding reception, the presence of Sangeeta Bijlani raised many eyebrows. It was for that rare time after her divorce with Azharuddin that she was clicked at a formal event in one frame with the former cricketer. Bijlani is often clicked with her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan and his family members on various occasions. Seeing her blessings the newlyweds at the reception definitely came as a surprise to many!