Actor Farhan Akhtar has released the first official look of his upcoming film titled Toofan. Looking fierce and flaunting a perfectly chiseled physique, Farhan appears totally focussed and ready to do some action in the ring. The actor welcomed the New Year 2020 with a hope to bring the best of his talent with Toofan. He also revealed that the film is going to hit the screens on October 2.

Toofan features Farhan teaming up with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The duo has earlier created Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, arguably the most recognised film of Farhan’s career and one of Mehra’s bests. Interestingly, both Toofan and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag are sports dramas and seems like that’s the strong genre Farhan wants to get associated with at least while working with Mehra. The actor revealed the first look of his film on Instagram and wrote, “hen life gets harder, you just get stronger. Iss saal #Toofan uthega. Releasing 02/10/2020.

Happy to share this exclusive image with you as we dive into the new year. Hope you like it. ❤️ ” (sic)

As soon as the actor made the post, his partner Shibani Dandekar took to Instagram to shower him with all the love. Shibani posted heart emojis in the comments on the post.

Meanwhile, Farhan has been prepping up for Toofan for over a year now. The actor’s social media timelines are filled with photos of him practising boxing. Farhan is joined by a stellar supporting cast in the film. Apart from Isha Talwar, Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur, Toofan also features Rajpal Yadav, Rishi Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Yashpal Sharma, Jatin Sarna, Manoj Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Darshan Kumar and Supriya Pathak among others. Watch out for this one!